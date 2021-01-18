Top 5 Hollywood news today: Russell Crowe's clap back and more

From Russell Crowe's clap back at Twitter troll to Steve Martin's COVID-19 vaccination, here's what happened in the world of Hollywood entertainment:

Russell Crowe claps back at Twitter troll who criticised 'Master and Commander', 'Kids these days'

Crowe was one of the few faces in Hollywood to appear in movie theatres in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic by way of his latest thriller, `Unhinged.` Read more

Justin Timberlake confirms he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed second baby in 2020, reveals name on Ellen DeGeneres' show

Hollywood star couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second baby in 2020. Read more

Steve Martin reveals he has got COVID-19 vaccination, reminds fans he's old

Steve Martin on Sunday revealed that he had received what is assumed to be his first round of COVID-19 vaccination, which was the good news. Read more

Kate Winslet says she felt 'bullied' post the success of 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet became a household name at the age of 21 after the success of the James Cameron film that cast her as Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic lead. Read more

Matt Damon confirmed in a prominent role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Love and Thunder' will be the fourth 'Thor' movie and brings back Taika Waititi as director after his outing in 'Ragnarok'. Read more