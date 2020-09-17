Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'No Time To Die' new poster, TV's Emmy Awards

Check out the top 5 stories of the day:

'No Time To Die' new poster: Daniel Craig as James Bond takes aim at enemies

The makers of the much-anticipated 25th James Bond film `No Time to Die` are teasing fans with posters and trailers ever so often as a countdown to the film's release in November.

Don't call it the 'Zoomies'! TV's Emmy Awards swap high-fives for virtual show

Jimmy Kimmel will host from a stage in the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, telling jokes without the usual packed audience of celebrities.

ACM awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett take home top prize; here's the full list of winners

The ACM awards saw Keth Urban taking up hosting duties while the event took polace from three differenty venues in Nashville, USA.

Disney's 'Mulan' gets cold reception in boycott-leading Hong Kong

Based on a Chinese folk story, the film has provoked a backlash in the Chinese-ruled city and elsewhere over its star`s comments of support for Hong Kong police during protests last year.

Disney's 'The Mandalorian' wins its first Emmys for its streaming channel

OTT platforms have been playing an important role at this year's Emmys.