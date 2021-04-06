Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Bridgerton Season 2' new cast revealed, Rihanna takes part in 'Stop Asian Hate' protest

New cast members of 'Bridgerton' season 2 has been unveiled meanwhile HBO is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'Game Of Thrones'. Here are the top stories of the day.

HBO to mark 'Game of Thrones' 10-year anniversary with month-long celebrations



Good news for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans as HBO announced plans of celebrating the hit show with a month-long event, The Iron Anniversary. HBO will celebrate a decade of Game of Thrones, with the show first touching down on the cable network on April 17, 2011.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-hbo-to-mark-game-of-thrones-10-year-anniversary-with-month-long-celebrations-375611

Rihanna attends 'stop Asian hate' protest in New York City



Rihanna is the latest celebrity to lend her support to the ongoing fight against anti-Asian hate crimes. The singer and entrepreneur took to the streets to add her voice to the rally cry in New York City on Sunday.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-rihanna-attends-stop-asian-hate-protest-in-new-york-city-375616

'Bridgerton' season 2 new cast members revealed



Lady Whistledown will have enough characters to write about in the second season of Netflix's hit show 'Bridgerton'. According to the Hollywood Reporter, 'Sex Education' Simone Ashley, will play Kate Sharma across from Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, in a storyline based on author Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bridgerton-season-2-new-cast-members-revealed-375636

Henry Golding and his wife welcome their first child



Henry Golding is now a father! The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor and his wife, yoga instructor Liv Lo have become parents to their first child. Lo, 35, shared the news Monday on Instagram, saying the baby was born on March 31, without sharing the name or gender.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle/news-henry-golding-and-his-wife-welcome-their-first-child-375653

'Black Widow' new trailer crosses 70 million views in 24 hours



Marvel's latest Black Widow trailer scored more than 70 million viewers in its first 24 hours, surpassing the second trailer by a substantial margin of 13 million views. The previous spot for the superhero pic earned 57 million views on its first day.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/black-widow-new-trailer-crosses-70-million-views-in-24-hours-375701