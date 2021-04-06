'Bridgerton' season 2 new cast members revealed

Lady Whistledown will have enough characters to write about in the second season of Netflix's hit show 'Bridgerton'.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, 'Sex Education' Simone Ashley, will play Kate Sharma across from Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, in a storyline based on author Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Alex Rider actress Charithra Chandran will portray Edwina Sharma, younger sister to Kate. “She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing,” according to the character’s description. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.”



Actress Shelley Conn, known for her work in Deep State and Liar, joins them as Lady Mary Sharma, who once scandalized higher society with her own marriage. “Now newly returned to London with her daughters, she’s forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.”

Meanwhile, Black Beauty actor Calam Lynch joins the show as printer’s assistant Theo Sharpe, but “he’s not just a working-class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.” Finally, Dear Evan Hansen’s Rupert Young will hopefully stir up some (extremely classy) drama as “Jack, the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.”

The fans are still reeling from the heartbreak caused by Regé-Jean Page no-show news in the second season of Bridgeton and keeping his popularity in mind, it'll be a task for the makers to keep the momentum of excitement high.



