HBO to mark 'Game of Thrones' 10-year anniversary with month-long celebrations

Good news for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans as HBO announced plans of celebrating the hit show with a month-long event, The Iron Anniversary. HBO will celebrate a decade of Game of Thrones, with the show first touching down on the cable network on April 17, 2011.

HBO announced plans of offering fans new ways to experience the series while preparing them for the upcoming title in the franchise, ‘House of the Dragon’. Production for the same is set to begin this year.

The Iron Anniversary will include a range of features and events for ‘Game of Thrones’ viewers -- from personalised HBO Max episode curations, a Game of Thrones “MaraThrone” and more throughout the month.

HBO Max has put up a Game of Thrones Spotlight Page, which will bring them to episode curations for casual fans or those new to the series or spoiler-laden curations featuring easter eggs for die hard fans. The Spotlight Page will also include more than 150 behind-the-scenes videos and extras, cast interviews, clips and trailers.

From April 10, HBO will begin the Game of Thrones “MaraThrone” with all episodes from the very beginning airing on HBO2. The marathon will also feature six different “routes” to offer direction to viewers who want to experience the series in a new way – from episode collections focused solely on Daenerys Targaryen’s journey to those spotlighting the series’ action-packed battles.

In the pipeline is also HBO gifting selective couples who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with special anniversary presents including Game ofThrones-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the Game of Thrones houses of Targaryen, Stark and Lannister.

