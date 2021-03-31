'Game of Thrones' play in the works for Broadway, set to revive iconic characters

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): `GOT` is headed to Broadway! The HBO show `Game of Thrones`, which left behind an undeniable legacy as one of the most popular series of all times, is getting its own stage play. As per The Hollywood Reporter, series creator George R.R. Martin is developing a stage play for Broadway, London`s West End, and Australia that will focus on a historic and pivotal scene from `Game of Thrones` lore that fans of the show did not get to see on screen.The play, which has not been titled yet, will be set during the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen crowned Lyanna Stark as the queen of love and beauty."The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery," the play`s official description reads, according to the outlet."Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now," the play`s official description added.In Martin`s book series, the tourney proved pivotal and scandalous as Rhaegar was already married and had two children at the time of the tourney, and Lyanna was betrothed to Robert Baratheon. After the tourney, Rhaegar and Lyanna escaped together, causing Robert`s Rebellion, which ended Targaryen`s rule and spurred the events of the HBO series. "The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin said in a statement via THR."Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO`s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire ... and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage," he added.While no characters have been announced for the play, the book series describes the Great Tourney at Harrenhal to have included a young Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Prince Oberyn Martell, Robert Baratheon, Princess Elia Martell, the noble knight Ser Barristan Selmy and others. So it`s safe to say that some of the iconic characters may be revived!Beloved characters from the series like Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark weren`t born around the time of the event. The stage adaptation of Martin`s popular world is being produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson alongside Killburn Live. Martin`s new stage play comes after he closed on a new five-year massive overall deal with HBO to create new content centred on his fantasy series for the network. HBO is already set to debut a new `GOT` prequel titled `House of the Dragon`, which is expected to premiere in 2022. At least five other projects are in development. (ANI)





