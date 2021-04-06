Henry Golding and his wife welcome their first child

Henry Golding is now a father!



The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor and his wife, yoga instructor Liv Lo have become parents to their first child.



Lo, 35, shared the news Monday on Instagram, saying the baby was born on March 31, without sharing their name or gender.



The blogger said she is taking maternity leave for 40 days. "I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back (sic)," she wrote.









Golding, also known for films like "A Simple Favor" and "Last Christmas", posted a black-and-white photo of the trio huddled around a bed, with his baby's head out of focus.



"This woman right here. Beyond anything, I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you," the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption.





The couple met on New Year's Day 2011 and got married in Sarawak, Malaysia, in August 2016.