'Black Widow' new trailer crosses 70 million views in 24 hours

Marvel's latest Black Widow trailer scored more than 70 million viewers in its first 24 hours, surpassing the second trailer by a substantial margin of 13 million views.

The previous spot for the superhero pic earned 57 million views on its first day.

Because of the pandemic, it’s been almost two years since a Marvel Studios tentpole graced the marquee. Black Widow was first set to open in spring 2020 but was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third Black Widow trailer surpassed numbers for subsequent trailers for Black Panther (48 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (52 million), as well as outpacing first-look trailers for WandaVision (53 million), Loki(36 million) and Falcon and The Winter Soldier (20.3 million).

The film takes place after Captain America: Civil War, where we find Natasha on the run from the government as she deals with her history as a spy, as well as her broken relationships before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow will be released both in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.