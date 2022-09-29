Tom Hanks: 'Only four movies I have done are pretty good'

Tom Hanks has been in the film industry for more than four decades. He made his Hollywood debut with 1980's 'He Knows You're Alone' he has been in more than 100 films. At 66, he is considered one of the greatest thespians in the world. He has also become something of an icon, and not just a Hollywood icon but an American icon. His notable movies include 'Big', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Cast Away', ' A League of Their Own', 'Philadelphia', 'The Green Mile', among others. However, Hanks has recently said that only four movies that he has done in his long, sprawling career are "pretty good".

He was promoting his debut novel 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece', which comes out next year, while speaking to People.

He said at one point, "No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do. I've made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I'm still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle."

Now, in this quote, he mat or may not have been serious. His comments, flippant or not, have sent the internet into a tizzy anyway. Many are wondering and theorising which of the four movies he is talking about.

"Forrest Gump, Castaway, The Terminal, and Green Mile. Bet," one wrote.

One other wrote,"Terminal, Forrest Gump, Big, and The Green Mile."

One fan tweeted, "Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Forrest Gump."

Meanwhile, Hanks' novel reportedly is set across several decades. It details how the culture of the United States has changed since the World War II until now.