Tom Cruise showers The Flash with praise: 'Everything you want in a movie'

The DC movie The Flash is one of the most-anticipated movies this year, and a lot of hope also rests on the movie's shoulders. It is set to reboot the DC film continuity to help it transition from DCEU (DC Extended Universe) to DCU (DC Universe) that DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are building. The film has had a rocky road to release and at one point it appeared that the $200 movie might be shelved. But it was Gunn's ringing endorsement (he called it one of the greatest superhero movies ever made) that transformed the buzz around the movie. And now none other than Tom Cruise has given the movie his thumbs up.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise met with Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and the studio boss happened to tell him that the movie rocks. Curious, Cruise requested a copy of the movie and presumably because it's Cruise, the film was sent to him.

THR further reports that Cruise was mighty impressed by the film and called director Andy Muschietti and told him The Flash is “everything you want in a movie” and that this is the kind of movie that is needed right now.

The Flash's difficult road to release

The Flash has had a long and difficult road towards its release. It has been in development in one form or another since 2014, and has experienced a revolving door of writers and filmmakers over the years before Andy Muschietti joined. And even after the film was shot, Warner Bros at one moment considered scrapping the project, thanks to the erratic behaviour of the main star Ezra Miller. They have had numerous run-ins with the law in the last couple of years. Even the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them as they were involved in a spate of incidents around the globe and many of which were violent in nature.

In August last year, Miller released a statement via Variety saying they have "gone through a time of intense crisis" and had begun treatment for mental illness. Then James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, the entity that succeeds the now-defunct DC Films, gave his vote of confidence earlier this year when he announced the first chapter of DCU's 10-year slate of movies, TV shows, animation, and gaming.

What is The Flash about?

The Flash has Barry Allen (aka the Flash) trying to bring back his dead mother, but he inadvertently makes parallel realities collider. The film brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Sasha Calle joins DCU as Supergirl. Michael Shannon reprises the role of General Zod. Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue also star. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store.

The new trailer was received positively by the fandom, with even sceptics admitting excitement about the project.

The Flash releases on June 16.

