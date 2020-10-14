Tom Cruise rides an Indian make BMW bike in his next 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise is currently filming for the seventh instalment of 'Mission Impossible' franchise. The actor's photos from the set are often shared by the crew on social media.



In most of the photos and videos that have surfaced on social media, the actor can be seen performing his own stunts.

In the latest photo that has been leaked on Twitter and Instagram the actor can be seen performing stunts riding a bike.



Incidentally, the bike that the actor is seen using is a BMW G 310 GS bike that is made in India. The bike is manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur for Indian as well as International market.

The vehicle used by Tom Cruise in the film is actually the model used by Italian police as a patrolling vehicle. It gets a distinct colour scheme, alert lights, and side panniers.



Cruise has been clicked by fans in various parts of Europe while filming 'Mission: Impossible 7'. Just a few days back the actor was seen performing stunts and even waving at fans atop a movig train.