TikToker calls Zayn Malik 'misogynist': Wanted a threesome during their 9-months dating

A TikToker has come forward alleging problematic behaviour in context with her claimed nine-month affair with Zayn Malik. The woman named Sam Fisher, 33, alleges that she met with Zayn over dating app Tinder but Zayn was a misogynist and showed problematic behaviour throughout their nine-month period of alleged dating.

TikToker shared several lengthy videos

Sam shared several lengthy videos recounting their claimed nine-month affair including shirtless photos of British artist Zayn Malik, 31. “Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him,” she captioned one of the videos.

She alleges that her interaction with Zayn Malik began on Tinder. Zayn Malik reached out to her via direct message from his Instagram account and showed interest by viewing her stories. “At the time I figured it’d probably be a one-and-done thing, but it continued, Probably longer than it should have,” she said.

After texting for a bit, they finally met in person. When she shared with him that her last relationship was with a woman, he suggested that they involve a third person in their relationship. “From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome. He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose,” she added.

She claimed that he was on the lookout for a third person for the longest time but he insisted on keeping his name a secret. When she finally found someone who would agree, she pulled out of the plan for private reasons. This had upset Zayn majorly, according to her.