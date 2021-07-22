This sci-fi comedy is Netflix's most-watched animation film to date

Wondering what’s the most-watched animation film on Netflix? The streamer recently revealed its most-watched list of films and topping the animation chart is ‘Mitchells vs the Machines’ which is a collaboration between producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo responsible for ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’, ‘The Lego Movie’, and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

The sci-fi comedy film released last March but had to cut short its theatre run because of the pandemic. The picture was then sold to Netflix and since then it's been a good ride for it.

From writer/directors Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, the animated film follows the quirky and dysfunctional Mitchell family as they embark on a cross-country road trip to take their daughter Katie, an aspiring filmmaker, to college. Thought to be a bonding exercise for the family turns into a thriller courtesy intelligent robots on the way.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Mitchells vs the Machines’ features an ensemble voice cast of Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric André, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, and Conan O'Brien.

As for the watching statistics, according to Deadline, it was watched by 53 million member households in its first 28 days, making it Netflix’s biggest animated film to date. Other animated pictures Over The Moon and The Willoughby’s received 43 and 38 million household views respectively in the same period.

Meanwhile, live-action is topped by Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ which was watched by 75 million member households in its first 28 days.