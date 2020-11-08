'This is Us' actor Susan Watson reveals she is 'single' one year after announcing her engagement

'This is Us' actor Susan Kelechi Watson is no longer engaged to fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith.

While celebrating Joe Biden's election victory over President Donald Trump the 38-year-old revealed her relationship status to her followers. "And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty," Watson wrote on her Instagram story.

The news came as a shock to the fans of Watson who had announced her engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her sapphire engagement ring, in September 2019.

Her post is now deleted from her account.

On Saturday, the Associated Press projected Biden won 284 electoral votes to Trump's 214 — above the 270-vote threshold — including the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with additional leads in Georgia and Nevada.

Biden's running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, makes history as the first woman, the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

Watson, who like Harris studied at Howard University, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: "The Next President and Vice President of these United States! JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!! #bidenharris2020. (Cue @howard1867 going nuts🙌🏽)."



Watson portrays the role of Beth Pearson on This is Us and will be seen next in another HBO's project, 'Between The World And Me'.