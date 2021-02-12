This is how Courteney Cox wished 'friend' Jennifer Aniston on her birthday

It was Hollywood sweetheart Jennifer Aniston’s birthday yesterday as the actress turned 52. While her fans got together to wish the actress on Instagram and elsewhere, there was someone special too who did not miss wishing her like every other year -- Courteney Cox or in ‘Friends’ language Monica Geller.

Sharing a sweet throwback picture with Aniston on her birthday, Courteney Cox wrote, "Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you ! ♥️♥️"

One photo showed the two Friends stars with Cox's daughter Coco, 16, as a young girl. The other snap showed the pals smiling side by side in an airplane.

Another one of Jennifer Aniston's co stars, who also appeared on Friends, wished the actress a happy birthday -- Reese Witherspoon. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! 💫"

Hinting at their bond on the show and otherwise, Reese wrote,, "From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun. Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend! @jenniferaniston 🥰✨👯‍♀️" Witherspoon concluded.