This is how Britney Spears celebrated freedom from conservatorship

Let’s raise a glass or two for Britney Spears as a massive public campaign has finally led to pop singer getting her life back. Her controversial conservatorship has finally ended with judge ruling in her favour and she’s not one to take this massive feat so lightly.

Britney Spears brought out the big guns as she was snapped sipping on champagne and celebrating. At the start of the week, Britney spoke about enjoying the weekend with her newfound “freedom” after the Los Angeles court ruled in her favour and revoked her conservatorship of estate and person. Finally free! A timeline of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' free! A look back at the shocking revelations about her conservatorship



The post read: "What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months."

She added, "I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH."

The singer also praised her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, whom she hired in September.