The Super Mario Bros Movie reviews: What critics think of Chris Pratt,  Anya Taylor-Joy's movie

First reviews of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are here. And oh boy, it does not look good. Thus far, Chris Pratt's animated adaptation of the classic Nintendo video game franchise has scored 54 per cent on the popular review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colourful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendont's." Anya Taylor-Joy has voiced Princess Peace while Charlie Day voices Mario's brother Luigi. Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen have also lent their voices.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The film has two hardworking plumbers from Brooklyn called Mario and Luigi accidentally finding themselves transported to a mysterious and fantastical new world while fixing a water main underground. Separated from his brother, Mario embarks on a perilous adventure to locate Luigi, aided by the help of a friendly resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, Toad.

Guided by the strong and determined Princess Peach, Mario discovers his own hidden abilities and powers as he navigates the strange and wondrous terrain of this magical new world. Along the way, he must face numerous challenges and obstacles, from treacherous villains to dangerous terrain, in his quest to reunite with his beloved brother and save the Mushroom Kingdom from certain destruction.

Here are some of the reviews of The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

Associated Press' Jake Coyle wrote, "None of this is likely to be enough for anyone to exclaim “Oh, yeah!” while hopping up and down and doffing their cap. But it is an hour and a half’s worth of superlative marketing that will whet your appetite for more Mario back home on the couch."

Inverse's Eric Francisco wrote, "With a pixel-thin premise and a plot propelled by a candy-induced sugar rush, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an overstuffed 90 minutes of colorful, inoffensive fun."

Arizona Republic's KiMi Robinson wrote, "With a soundtrack of ‘80s hits and a score that incorporates the games’ iconic sound effects and songs, the animated film infuses old with new."

Los Angeles Times' Katie Walsh said succinctly, "Mildly amusing, swift, noisy and unrelentingly paced."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE