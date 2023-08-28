The Spiderwick Chronicles series adaptation to no longer stream on Disney+
The Spiderwick Chronicles is based on the best-selling children’s books of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black
Disney+ is no longer moving ahead with The Spiderwick Chronicles series adaptation. The six-episode series is currently up for grabs and many other streamers are considering buying the project. The show hails from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.
The Spiderwick Chronicles is based on the best-selling children’s books of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. The Spiderwick Chronicles live-action series follows the Grace family as they move into their ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate, and discover an alternate world of fairies.
Earlier, Disney+ had announced The Spiderwick Chronicles series in November 2021 as part of Disney+ Day. The cast of the film includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee, Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell.
Showrunner Aron Eli Coleite serves as executive producer alongside Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Julie Kane-Ritsch. Kat Coiro directs the first two episodes and also executive produces.
