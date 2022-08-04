'The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power': Young Galadriel and Elrond lead Second Age fellowship. Watch

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a production of gargantuan proportions. With a budget of $1.25 billion for the first season, it dwarfs every TV show ever made and even movie. Created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the Amazon Prime Video series is a prequel to the English author JRR Tolkien's landmark 1954 fantasy novel 'The Lord of the Rings'. Unlike the story of Frodo and others, which is set towards the end of the Third Age in Middle-earth, 'The Rings of Power' is set in the Second Age and is based on the forging of titular objects by elven smith Celebrimbor and Sauron.

But this story, which features a few familiar faces like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), also has a fellowship. JD Payne says, "Every good quest needs a fellowship."

His fellow creator adds, "Second age is the great unfilmed story of Tolkien's entire legendarium, with the forging of the Rings and the last alliance. And we felt that that was the story that deserves to be told."

Unlike Cate Blanchett's queenly, divine Galadriel who carried a self-assured grace in Peter Jackson's movies, Clarke's Galadriel is younger and aware of a burgeoning evil in Middle-earth. But her pleas fall on deaf ears.

"Galadriel, has been on a quest for over a thousand years scouring Middle-earth, searching for this elusive, undiscovered, very real evil. Ultimately, she knows this danger, this evil, has to be stopped," she says.

Aramayo's Elrond, half-human and half-elf who would later become the lord of Rivendell, is also a far cry from Hugo Weaving's version in Jackson movies. He is inexperienced and at this time, he is not taken very seriously by other elves.

The series also features a giant cast playing characters belonging to different races who have to come together to take on a great evil in the form of Sauron, not just a flaming eye but a corporeal presence.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 2, 2022.