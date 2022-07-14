'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' new teaser: An epic, stunning return to Middle-earth

Another teaser for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is here. The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video fantasy series promises to be the TV event of our life with a budget that dwarfs every TV show (or movie for that matter). With five seasons, it reportedly has a budget of $1 billion, and the rights to the Middle-earth stories from the Tolkien Estate were bought for $250 million. Created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series has no relation to the Peter Jackson-directed 'LotR' trilogy, and is instead set thousands of years before the events of those films. There are a few characters that both stories do share like Galadriel and Elrond, for elves in JRR Tolkien's writings live forever until they are killed.

While it has 'Lord of the Rings' in the name, it is not actually based on Tolkiens' tome, but takes place in an era where the Rings of Power were forged. Among those Rings was the One Ring, which was destroyed at the end of 'The Lord of the Rings'. The Rings were forged by elven smith Celebrimbor, who was fooled by Sauron, who did not tell him the secretly forged One Ring, whose bearer was given the power to rule the other Rings.

The newest trailer teases an epic battle between the light and the dark as those on the side of light gear up for Sauron and the forces of Mordor. Every race needs to reunite to take on the biggest threat Middle-Earth has ever seen since Melkor (later known as Morgoth) cast his dark shadow over the world.

We begin with a conversation between Harfoots, the proto-hobbits who eventually became inhabitants of the Shire in LotR. While hobbits had no part to play in the events surrounding the forging of Rings of Power, the writers behind the show must have included them thanks to the role they would later play in defeating Sauron and his forces.

We see Galadriel and Elrond in conversation, and the Lady of Light tells the future lord of Rivendell that darkness is coming to Middle-earth and despite his protestations insists that he has not seen what she has seen. We are also shown glimpses of the vision she is talking about, in which a dishevelled Galadriel is surrounded by death and destruction. There are shots of imposing edifices and grand statues that tower over Middle-earth. There are also familiar vistas showcasing landscapes, mountains, valleys, rivers, and locations like Rivendell and so on that are very well done.

Overall, in terms of aesthetics, the makers of 'The Rings of Power' has nailed it. Although the show is exorbitantly expensive, all those millions of dollars seem to have been spent well.

One thing that might prove difficult is to sufficiently differentiate it from the original movies. Jackson's imprint on Middle-earth is strong, and it would be tough to do justice to the source material in the way he did.

Charles Edwards, Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, lead the giant ensemble cast.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 2, 2022.