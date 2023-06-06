The Idol reviews: The Weeknd's HBO series is 'sleazy satire and superficial'?

The first episode of HBO Max's The Idol was released on June 4. Including the Cannes reviews, thus far things do not look good for the Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim creation. After 39 reviews, the series has scored 27 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Every bit as florid and sleazy as the industry it seeks to satirise, The Idol places itself on a pedestal with unbridled style but wilts under the spotlight." The series centers around a young aspiring pop idol named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and the intricate dynamics of her connection with Tedros (Tesfaye), a charismatic self-help guru and leader of a controversial cult.

As their relationship unfolds, the series explores the complexities and challenges they face in pursuit of their respective aspirations and the profound impact they have on each other's lives.

Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria also star in The Idol. Here are some of The Idol reviews CNN's Brian Lowry wrote, "Despite endeavoring to feel provocative, The Idol mostly traffics in limp clichés and very, very stilted performances."

The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson wrote, "It aims for Paul Verhoeven – Jocelyn and Leia even watch Basic Instinct together – but so far, it’s more of a tribute act."

Globe and Mail's Radheyan Simonpillai wrote, "It’s downright queasy how Levinson continues to make content, which purports to be about how women are preyed upon, about himself, where his cast become props who either defend his voyeurism or are subjected to it."

Screen Rant's Graeme Guttmann wrote, "The Idol, for all its flashy marketing & controversy, is boring — there's an intriguing story underneath, but it's buried by vanity & superficiality."

