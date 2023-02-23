The Flash to screen in its entirety at CinemaCon. Details here

Warner Bros will screen DC's big upcoming release The Flash at CinemaCon 2023 in late April, a couple of months before it hits theatres in June. It is not common for huge projects like that to screen in full, but it has happened before. For instance, Paramount screened Top Gun: Maverick in last year's edition of CinemaCon. This decision suggests the studio's faith in the project. The Flash has had a long and difficult road towards its release. It has been in development in one form or another since 2014, and has experienced a revolving door of writers and filmmakers over the years before Andy Muschietti joined.

And even after he shot the film, Warner Bros at one moment considered scrapping the $200 million project, thanks to the erratic behaviour of the main star Ezra Miller. They have had numerous run-ins with the law in the last couple of years. Even the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them as they were involved in a spate of incidents around the globe and many of which were violent in nature.

In August last year, Miller released a statement via Variety saying they have "gone through a time of intense crisis" and had begun treatment for mental illness. Then James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, the entity that succeeds the now-defunct DC Films, gave his vote of confidence earlier this year when he announced the first chapter of DCU's 10-year slate of movies, TV shows, animation, and gaming.

But concerns remain. Many DC fans are still anxious over their destructive behaviour. Some others have said their alleged crimes were forgiven too easily by and they might descend into criminal behaviour again.

The Flash brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Sasha Calle joins DCU as Supergirl. Michael Shannon reprises the role of General Zod. Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue also star. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store.

The new trailer was received positively by the fandom, with even sceptics admitting excitement about the project.

The Flash releases on June 16.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE