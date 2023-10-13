The Eras Tour Concert Film premiere: Taylor Swift calls Beyonce her 'guiding light'
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film premiere was a starry affair! On Wednesday, the film premiered at the Grove in Los Angeles, and to catch a single glimpse of Swift, hundreds of fans gathered outside the theatre.
As a surprise to all the fans, Taylor Swift stepped outside to attend the premiere. The Lover singer walked the red carpet wearing Oscar de la Renta's dusky-blue gown with cutouts and flower detailing. Matching her strapless dress, she wore strappy blue high heels.
Swift accessorized her look with a diamond choker, rings, and earrings, and like always, her red lipstick and signature winged eyeliner took the drama a notch higher.
Swift happily posed with the excited fans gathered outside the venue.
The night was attended by many Hollywood A-listers like Rachel Zegler, Adam Sandler, Mariska Hargitay, singer-songwriter Maren Morris, and Simu Liu among other stars. Beyonce, whose concert film is also on the way, showed up on the red carpet to support Taylor's film.
Hayley Kiyoko y Becca Tilley en la premiere de 'The Eras Tour: Concert Film'#TheErasTourFilm #ErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/hKQBbiqKS4— Taylor Swift Paraguay | Fan Club (@pytaylorswift) October 12, 2023
The way she is obliging to each of her fans make her so humane, make her stand out #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour #TaylorSwift— Nahýan (@Media_Tak1) October 12, 2023
We come to this place for magic. Welcome to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film!. ✨#TSTheErasTourFilm #TaylorSwift— The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) October 12, 2023
Dressed in a futuristic outfit, Queen Bey was looking phenomenal. Beyonce was wearing a black body-hugging body suit with a metallic bustier. She tied her hair in a half-ponytail and accessorized her look with a smart pair of glasses and boots.
Taylor and Beyonce tonight! #TaylorSwift #Beyonce #TSTheErasTourFilmPremiere #TSTheErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/WkJ7BLkSWe— Heather and Carolina The Eras Tour Info (@theerastourinfo) October 12, 2023
Beyonce and Taylor, the two divas, posed together on the red carpet. And, as expected, their photos took the internet by storm.
Calling Beyonce her guidance light, Taylor called Bey's presence at the venue an actual fairytale.
Sharing a boomerang of them, Beyonce wrote, "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour reviews
Directed by Sam Wrench, Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour has thus far garnered rave reviews, and not just from the Swifties. The musical film celebrates Taylor's extraordinary career and her month-long, highly successful tour. As per the projections, the film could rake in from $150 million to $200 million worldwide, with approximately $100 million to $125 million coming from North America.
