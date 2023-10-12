Taylor Swift The Eras Tour reviews: Pop star's concert film earns rave reviews

After its world premiere at Los Angeles' Grove Theatre, the first reviews of Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour are out. And thus far it looks like the film is a winner, and not just among the Swifties. The film encapsulates the magic of her record-breaking tour. It is directed by Sam Wrench.

Here are some of the reviews of The Eras Tour

Deadline's Katie Campione wrote, "Just like the live concert (and possibly even more so), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a complete celebration of her impressive 17-year career that puts Swift’s joy on full display and highlights that, perhaps for the first time, she is taking the stage for no one but herself."

Screen Daily's Tim Grierson wrote, "A dazzling flex of musical muscle, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour finds the global superstar delivering a rousing big-screen experience that runs nearly three hours while demonstrating her dexterity with different genres. Drawing from three sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August, the concert film captures the tour’s central conceit — the 33-year-old artist selects a handful of tracks from each of her nine most recent albums — and what comes across strongest is her thrilling evolution over the last two decades. Filled with both spectacle and strikingly intimate moments, The Eras Tour is almost too much of a good thing — so many hits, so many memorable set pieces, so many peaks."

Uproxx's Philip Cosores wrote, "The big-screen treatment allows fans who have seen the live show a chance to take in details of the performances and production that get easily obscured by the overwhelming nature of live music. It also manages to pepper in breathtaking moments of Swift connecting with the camera and the audience getting lost in her songs, emoting them right back to her." The Eras Tour's box office prospects

The film is poised for an extraordinary worldwide premiere. Estimates indicate that the film may generate a global revenue ranging between $150 million and $200 million, with an expected $100 million to $125 million in North America and an extra $50 million to $75 million from international markets. It is also expected to achieve the most successful debut ever for a concert movie and break the record for the highest weekend earnings, despite its lengthy duration of two hours and 48 minutes.

The Eras Tour releases on October 13.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE