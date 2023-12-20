The Color Purple reviews: What critics think of Oprah-Spielberg film

The highly anticipated 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple recently premiered in London, and critics have weighed in on the film's performances, musical numbers, and overall impact. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and featuring a star-studded cast led by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino, the film revisits Alice Walker's powerful narrative in a musical format. While the movie has garnered positive reviews for its emotional resonance and powerful storytelling, there are also critiques aimed at certain other aspects.

One standout aspect of the film was Colman Domingo's performance, which earned praise from Pat Padua of the Washington Post. Padua noted that Domingo, a triple threat of singer, dancer, and actor, commanded attention whenever he graced the screen. His portrayal added depth and charisma to the narrative, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

On the other hand, Fantasia Barrino's debut as Celie received a mixed response, as pointed out by Murtada Elfadl from AV Club. Elfadl suggested that Barrino struggled to emerge from the shadows of Whoopi Goldberg's iconic performance in the 1985 adaptation. Despite delivering a poignant rendition of "I'm Here," the framing of the performance failed to leave a lasting impact, leaving some critics questioning the film's treatment of its musical elements.

Alonso Duralde from The Film Verdict commended the movie for its emotional resonance, describing it as a powerful addition to the movie-musical canon. The film successfully captured the essence of Walker's original narrative, presenting a compelling and emotionally charged drama that resonated with audiences.

However, Dominic Griffin of Looper.com brought attention to a potential imbalance in the musical elements of the film. While celebrating the achievement of bringing a celebrated Black story to life with scale and artistry, Griffin noted that the musical side of the equation felt somewhat out of balance. This suggested that, despite the film's overall success, there might have been room for improvement in the integration of musical components.