The Berlin Film Festival 2022 could get delayed amid Omicron chaos

Will The Berlin Film festival 2022 reconsider the in-person ceremony amid Omicron variant scare? Looks like the organisers are going ahead with their plans for this February’s in-person celebration.

As cited in a report in Variety, the festival insiders described the group as “determined” to get people together despite the latest updates on the COVID front. However, they do reveal that there have been talks of pushing the date to June from its current scheduled dates in February.

The Berlin Film Festival 2022 for now is scheduled for February 10-20, 2022.

A spokesperson for the Berlin Film Festival told Variety that the event and its companion European Film Market were still preparing for a physical edition and would not be discussing contingency plans at this time.

It also depends on whether the movie theatres in the countries of the world continue to operate. If that remains open, the festival will run through.

