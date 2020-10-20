'The Batman' new set photos reveal exciting details about the Robert Pattinson starrer

Robert Pattinson first look in 'The Batman' trailer Photograph:( Twitter )
The Batman’ will feature Bruce Wayne during his second year as the Dark Knight and it will also tackle the deep-rooted corruption in Gotham City.
New ‘The Batman’ set photos have come out and it might reveal more about the film that we anyone would expect. As the filming continues, the Matt Reeves directorial will next be shot in Chicago after one leg of shooting wraps in the UK. Chicago is meanwhile under prep for the new Gotham City -- the place where Batman lives and protects its people. Watch the trailer here.
A set image from Brandon Davis reveals an official Gotham City taxi medallion that features the date 2019. Check it out:
Gotham City taxi cabs on the Chicago set of #TheBatman! pic.twitter.com/7r9c8iMKFf— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 17, 2020
It looks like we know WHEN #TheBatman is taking place!— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 17, 2020
I took this photo on a “taxi cab” on the movie’s set in Chicago. https://t.co/w5zkMIuI74 pic.twitter.com/f4S38x0mrv
brb flying to chicago https://t.co/PcXwAXUWwI— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 15, 2020
Also, ‘The Batman’ will feature Bruce Wayne during his second year as the Dark Knight and it will also tackle the deep-rooted corruption in Gotham City. This is backed up by the first trailer for The Batman, which teased Bruce Wayne’ supposed connection to all of this.
The Robert Pattinson film will have The Riddler (Paul Dano) tipped to be its primary villain as it also features a couple of other antagonists, such as Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Meanwhile, Batman has his allies in Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis).
