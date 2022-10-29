Teary-eyed Matthew Perry looks back at massive weight fluctuations due to substance abuse

After making some shocking revelations in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing', 'FRIENDS' fame Matthew Perry is opening up about his addiction to pills and alcohol in a new interview. When the actor was shown an old clip from his popular sitcom where he is looking super skinny, he couldn't hold his tears and got emotional while talking about his massive weight fluctuations due to substance abuse.

In a candid conversation with Diane Sawyer from ABC special, Matthew said that the video clip illustrates the toll his addiction to pills took on his body and shared how drugs squashed his appetite, causing him to lose a ton of weight to the point where it was unhealthy.