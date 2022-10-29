Teary-eyed Matthew Perry looks back at massive weight fluctuations due to substance abuse

Matthew Perry gets emotional during interview Photograph:( Instagram )
Matthew Perry spoke about his struggles with substance abuse in a recent interview. Seeing an old clip from his popular sitcom, the actor got emotional and broke into tears.
After making some shocking revelations in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing', 'FRIENDS' fame Matthew Perry is opening up about his addiction to pills and alcohol in a new interview. When the actor was shown an old clip from his popular sitcom where he is looking super skinny, he couldn't hold his tears and got emotional while talking about his massive weight fluctuations due to substance abuse.
In a candid conversation with Diane Sawyer from ABC special, Matthew said that the video clip illustrates the toll his addiction to pills took on his body and shared how drugs squashed his appetite, causing him to lose a ton of weight to the point where it was unhealthy.
The actor told the interviewer that his weight dropped as low as 128 lbs and at the time, he could feel going "out of control". Matthew also spoke about the time he gained weight due to heavy drinking.
It took him 6,000 AA meetings and 15 stints at rehab facilities to break the cycle of addiction and get back to his healthy self.
Crediting Jennifer Aniston for being his pillar of strength during the hard times, he shared how his friends helped him get better and healthier.
Recently, the actor grabbed headlines for talking openly about his relationships with Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts in his memoir. He also spoke about the time he "almost died" in rehab after his colon exploded. He shared in his book that the rehab staff tried to block him from going to the hospital after he experienced excruciating pain, just because they thought he was pretending to be sick to get his hands on drugs.
Matthew was in a coma for two weeks after this incident took place at the rehab. His family was told at the time that he had only a 2 per cent chance of survival. He ended up staying in the hospital for about five months for treatment.