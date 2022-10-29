Rock n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87

Jerry Lee Lewis Photograph:( Reuters )

Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.

Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday.

