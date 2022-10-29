Rock n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87

Jerry Lee Lewis Photograph:( Reuters )
Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.
Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday.
Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.
Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo— Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022