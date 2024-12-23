New Delhi, India

It was a pleasant surprise for Taylor Swift as the singer spread some holiday cheer by gifting a designer outfit to a young fan. During her recent visit to Children’s Mercy Kansas City outing, Taylor Swift wore a stunning plaid green ensemble. She had visited the hospital on December 12.

Advertisment

At the time, a young fan of hers was stunned by Taylor’s outfit and called it “tea”.

Taylor Swift surprises fan with a heartfelt note and expensive gift

Taylor then returned the compliment with a sweet gesture and gifted the same $5000 Miu Miu outfit to the fan.

Advertisment

Taylor’s fan, a young Naya, took to TikTok to show off the singer’s sweet gesture. She showed off the luxurious gift she received which included a $2,250 button-up shirt and matching $2,250 pleated skirt. To complete the set, Swift added a stylish black bomber jacket.

Alongside the gift, Taylor Swift penned a heartfelt note: “Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.”

Taylor also wrote that she remembered meeting up with the young girl and said, “I loved meeting you last week. You were so much fun, so sweet, and so nice complimenting me on my outfit.”

Advertisment

Naya, beaming with joy while unwrapping the gifts, described the moment as “very much celebrity vibes” and exclaimed, “I feel like I’m Taylor Swift right now!”

Taylor didn’t stop just there.

Also read: Blake Lively alleges tiff with Justin Baldoni led to her losing Saturday Night Live hosting gig

She also gifted a $600 Dyson Airwrap to another patient at the hospital, along with a note that read, “In case Santa doesn’t come through. Love, Taylor Swift.”