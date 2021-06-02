Taylor Swift roped in for film with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale & others

Taylor Swift has been roped in for a big screen project.

She will soon appear in David O. Russell’s next film. The movie has a bevy of stars including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.

Plot details of the project are currently under wraps.

The film will have David O. Russell will direct the venture from his own script. Production of the film has already been completed.

As per reports, the 20th Century Studios will release the project but has yet to set a date.

This will be the first time we will see Taylor Swift since 2019’s ‘Cats’ musical. She’s previously worked in ‘The Giver’, starring Meryl Streep. She also was the subject of the Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

As for her singing career, Taylor Swift recently won album of the year at the Grammys for ‘Folklore’, which was the highest-selling album in 2020.