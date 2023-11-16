Taika Waititi says his Star Wars movie will piss people off: It will be...

Taika Waititi, the irreverent filmmaker behind hits like What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Love and Thunder and JoJo Rabbit, is gearing up to bring his unique brand of storytelling to the iconic Star Wars franchise. While details about the project remain under wraps, Waititi couldn't resist teasing fans about what to expect.

In a recent interview on the red carpet of his latest film, Next Goal Wins, Waititi hinted at the tone of his upcoming Star Wars instalment. When asked if it would still capture the essence of the beloved franchise, the director responded with his characteristic humor, stating, "It will be...a Taika Waititi film." He cheekily added, "It's gonna piss people off," suggesting that his take on the galaxy far, far away might be unconventional and challenging for some traditionalists.

Meanwhile, Waititi is basking in the success of Next Goal Wins, a soccer film centred on the true story of an American Samoa team that faced a staggering 31-0 defeat in a FIFA match. Transitioning from blockbuster superhero movies to a heartfelt sports drama, Waititi expressed a desire to focus on his heritage and culture.

"The beauty of this movie is the Asian-Pacific Islanders," Waititi said, explaining his need to tell a story that resonates with his roots. The film not only explores the sport but also delves into the concept of a team as a family, highlighting the cultural richness of the Asian-Pacific Islanders.