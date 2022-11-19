Sylvester Stallone visits Philadelphia's iconic Rocky Balboa statue with family
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has shared a video from the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the iconic training montages of his character Rocky were filmed.
Despite having a busy schedule, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recently visited the Philadelphia Museum of Art with his family to reunite with the iconic Rocky statue and revisit the place where iconic training montages of his character were filmed.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted a video from the museum and wrote, "Feels like coming home… With the family." Dressed in casuals, Stallone filmed with his crew as he was being followed by some security officials, some cameramen, and lots of fans.
As can be seen in the video, the actor stopped to see the famous Rocky statue with his family and said, “I don’t get here very often with the family and I thought I would break into my own line to see the statue.”
“I don’t get to visit Rocky very often. When I do, it’s emotional,” the actor continued. Check out the video below.
In one of the training montages of the ‘Rocky’ movies, Balboa, a Philadelphia-based boxer, is seen preparing to fight the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers) in the film. He is seen running through various Philadelphia neighbourhoods in the montage and training at the gym. At the end of the montage, he is seen at the Art Museum.
Stallone played Rocky in six movies from 1976 through 2006. He reprised the character again in the 2015 movie ‘Creed’ and 2018 movie ‘Creed II’.