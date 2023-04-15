Super Mario Bros Movie becomes highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time despite mixed reviews

The Super Mario Bros Movie has braved mixed to positive reviews to become the highest-grossing big screen video game adaptations of all time. At the time of writing, the film has grossed $509.22 million, far surpassing the former title-holder Warcraft's $439 million. Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular Mario and Princess Peach, the film was made on $100 million. Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson have also lent their voices. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed a script penned by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows the story of Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), two plumbers from Brooklyn who get sucked into a Warp Pipe and end up in different kingdoms. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa king Bowser (Jack Black). Bowser plans to marry Peach and destroy the Mushroom Kingdom if that fails. He imprisons Luigi to blackmail Mario, who he sees as competition for Peach's favour.

WION's review of the movie was mostly positive. It read, "In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It's not the worst one out there, but it's certainly not the best. However, it's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise that people are still interested in seeing these characters on the big screen, even after all these years. One of the strengths of these games has always been their ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the colourful worlds and zany characters that populate the games. The movie is able to capture that same sense of joy and wonder, bringing to life its world in a way that feels true to the source material."



