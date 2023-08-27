Such a sweet funny guy! Adam Sandler remembers his Happy Gilmore co-star Bob Barker

Legendary game show host Bob Barker is no more. Barker breathed his last in his home in Los Angeles, USA on August 26. He was 99. Barker's death was confirmed by his longtime publicist Roger Neal.

In the statement, Neal said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Roger said in a statement.

Shortly after the news of Bob's death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in. Remembering Bob, actor Adam Sandler, who had worked with Barker in 1996's Happy Gilmore, shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram account and wrote, ''The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!''

In Happy Gilmore, Bob played himself in his cameo performance, alongside Adam who was a golf prodigy.

The Price Is Right host Drew also remembered Bob, who hosted the game show for 35 years. Drew took over the hosting duties from Barker in 2007 after his retirement.

Sharing a heartwarming post, he wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.''

Saturday Night Live actor Rob Schneider remembered the television legend. Sharing a clip of Bob's cameo performance in Adam's Happy Gilmore, he wrote, “One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!’.''

He added further, “This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious! God bless you, Bob.”

Legendary host:

Bob Barker hosted the famous game show The Price Is Right for 35 years. He hosted the CBS show from 1972 to 2007 before retiring, making it one of the longest-running daytime game shows in North America.

Barker hosted Truth or Consequences for almost two decades, from 1956 to 1975.

In his decades-long career, Barker earned 19 Emmy Awards. He won multiple Emmys for Outstanding Game Show Host for The Price Is Right. He won four Emmys as an executive producer.

An animal rights activist:

Bob was an animal rights activist and has supported various groups and donated millions for the welfare of animals. Barker used to end the episode of The Price Is Right with the message - ''Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered."

Even he took a step back from hosting the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants as a protest against gifting fur coats to the winners.



