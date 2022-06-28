'Succession' season 4 begins filming, official synopsis promises a 'power struggle'

The fourth season of multiple Emmy award-winning HBO satirical drama 'Succession' has begun filming, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The premium cable network also released a logline for the next season that gives a hint as to things to come.

Ever since it began airing in June, 2018, 'Succession' has become one of the most popular shows on the planet with its unique combination of dark humour and realism. It centres around Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children. Logan is the head of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate with its tentacles in several businesses.

Often compared to Rupert Murdoch, Logan is something of a bully, and it is his children who are his biggest victims. The show features some of the best writing and acting in business and captures the worlds of power, media, and politics like no show, or movie for that matter, on the planet.

The third season ended with another -- and this time probably impassable -- rift between Logan and his children when he managed to get his son-in-law Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) to betray his wife and her brothers. The fourth season will continue the story from that fallout.

The official synopsis reads, "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

'Succession' season 4 does not have a release date yet.