'Barbie' set photos reveal new looks of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. See pics

Many are excited about the upcoming 'Barbie' movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and yet many cannot seem to understand what to make of it. Sure, it has a scintillating cast, but how exactly do you make a movie on dolls?

Starring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken, the film is the first live-action movie on the line of products from Mattel, a toy company that is also behind Hot Wheels and Masters of the Universe.

After debuting with the brilliant 2017 coming-of-age film 'Lady Bird', Gerwig has proven herself to be not just a one-hit-wonder with 'Little Women'.

Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling no set de Barbie em Venice Beach! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/fFjp06SDju — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 28, 2022 ×

Mais fotos de Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling gravando Barbie hoje! pic.twitter.com/mBbIBzo7MD — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 28, 2022 ×

The first looks from the movie, showcasing Robbie and Gosling, have mostly been received well, and many have been left nonplussed as to whether the movie is satirical or a straight-up adaptation meant to promote the toys.

Thus, despite not many having not the first idea as to what kind of movie 'Barbie' is one of the most anticipated movies of the next year.

As 'Barbie' is currently in production, set photos are surfacing online every now and then. A few new photos show Robbie and Gosling in gaudy, neon outfits indulging in roller skating. It is not known if the actors are just chilling or if the shot is part of the movie.

The photos continue to set a unique visual tone and aesthetic for the movie's aiming for. Earlier, the look of Gosling, particularly, had garnered a lot of attention with the platinum blonde hair of the actor, unbuttoned, cut-sleeved denim jacket, and his "Ken" written on the waistband of his underwear which was visible.

Either way, the film looks absolutely worth waiting for. If it indeed turns out to be, um, not good, we can always hate-watch it. 'Barbie' releases on July 21, 2023.