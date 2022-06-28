Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong renounces his US citizenship after Roe v. Wade ruling

Billie Joe Armstrong, the frontman of the American rock band Green Day, recently announced that he is renouncing his US citizenship following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 50-year-old ruling that guaranteed abortion rights to women in the country. Many experts describe the court's decision as "a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality." Many celebrities have come forward to express their displeasure with the verdict and have slammed it.

Armstrong too showed his disappointment over the decision during a recent concert at a London stadium on Friday. Declaring his decision to the crowd at the concert, the singer said, "F*** America. "I'm f****** renouncing my citizenship. I'm f*****g coming here," followed by cheers and applause from the audience. The concert was part of Green Day's Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Armstrong continued, "There's too much f****** stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f****** excuse for a country."

Also Read: Roe vs Wade Overturned: Celebrities call it a 'devastating news' as Supreme Court ends abortion rights

"Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," he added.

Protests erupted all across the US after Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that granted abortion rights to American women, was officially overturned. That now allows states to take action on banning abortions. Several celebrities and performers like Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Olivia Rodrigo have condemned the court’s verdict.

Phoebe Bridgers, at the Glastonbury Festival concert, made her crowd chant "F--- the Supreme Court." Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, who was at the festival too, did a similar thing. She said, "I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Also Read: Roe vs Wade Overturned: Celebrities who came out with their abortion stories

"I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom," Rodrigo added.

The Supreme Court’s decision now gives individual states the right to practise legality and access to abortion. In a statement, UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the judgement a "major setback" for sexual and reproductive health across the US. "The US Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization delivered today represents a major setback after five decades of protection for sexual and reproductive health and rights in the US through Roe v. Wade. It is a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality," Bachelet said.