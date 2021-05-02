Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas share new snaps marking 2 years' wedding anniversary

Hollywood's much-talked couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating two years of their wedded bliss!



On a special day, Sophie was seen sharing a never-before-seen photo from their private LA wedding with Joe Jonas. Their surprise ceremony in Las Vegas took place in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards and two months before their southern France wedding.



By sharing a series of throwback photos the 'Game Of Thrones' star wrote, ''Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️''.

The first photo of the goofy snaps shows the newlyweds in a pool, followed by their first passionate kiss after saying "I do." and the other snaps features a couple enjoying the ceremony and partying with sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, who are respectively married to Nick and Kevin Jonas.

Joe also shared some pictures from their quickie wedding and wrote, ''Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet''



Back in 2019, Joe explained to Harper's Bazaar his LA wedding, "We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one, It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version—friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops."



A year later, Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, daughter Willa in July 2020.