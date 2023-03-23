Shazam star Zachery Levi confirms his cameo in Black Adam was blocked by Dwayne Johnson

Star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, actor Zachary Levi, has confirmed reports that he was supposed to make a cameo in Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam which released in 2022. But Zachary subtly stated via an Instagram post that his cameo in the film did not happen due to Johnson. Characters from Black Adam’s Justice Society of America were also supposed to make an appearance in the film's end credit scene, but ultimately did not.



Several media reports claimed that Dwayne blocked Zachary's cameo in his film and did not feature in Shazam! Fury of Gods, which was initially planned. Levi put up a post on Instagram sharing the report and added, "The truth shall set you free.”



Days after the dismal showing of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the US box office, the film's star has opened up on what could be the possible reasons for its failure.



On Twitter, the actor wrote, “I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame.”

This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone's guess. But I think the biggest issue we're having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that. Which is just a shame. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Fpw6Ja384F — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 21, 2023

Zachary also revealed that the makers had plans to connect the sequel with Dwayne's Black Adam, something which the former WWE star did not agree with.

The initial report on The Wrap stated that had blocked Black Adam characters from appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He has also said a no to Zacahry's cameo in his film Black Adam. For those wondering why, Dwayne Johnson was reportedly keen to continue the franchise with Henry Cavill's Superman instead.



Things though have changed quite a bit since Black Adam was released in October 2022. It has been confirmed that Henry Cavill will not be returning to play Superman and there is no possibility of Dwayne Johnson coming back in a sequel of Black Adam as the film faced huge losses. It is also unclear whether there will be a third film in the Shazam franchise as well.

