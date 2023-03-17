Shazam Fury of the Gods: How those post-credits scenes tease DCU's future

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theatres around the world. The 12th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) — if such a thing exists — it continues the adventures of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson and his adult superhero form Shazam. Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren also star. The film, which also brings back David F Sandberg, has Zegler, Liu, and Mirren playing the roles of daughters of Atlas, who want vengeance from the Shazam family for stealing their (gods') powers.

Before you read ahead, here is a spoiler alert. This article spoils the entirety of the film.

SPOILER ALERT

What happens in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Hespera, Kalypso, the daughters of Atlas, break into the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, to steal the broken staff of the Wizard (Hounsou). They force the imprisoned Wizard to recant "Shazam" and repair the staff, activating its powers. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Billy Batson and his foster siblings save people on a collapsing bridge but are criticised for the destruction caused.

Freddy, who is bullied at school, befriends a new girl named Anne and shows off his superhero persona. However, Hespera and Kalypso steal Freddy's powers using the staff and reveal that they want revenge because the Wizard killed Atlas. They kidnap Freddy and put a dome around the city, trapping the family and its residents. The family goes to Rock of Eternity, where they encounter a magic sentient pen and use it to draft a letter to Hespera calling for a deal. Billy meets Hespera. The family fights Hespera and Kalypso, who takes Pedro's powers using the staff.

Hespera is defeated and brought to their lair, where she breaks free and finds the golden apple, the seed of life. Meanwhile, Freddy and the Wizard try to find a way to escape the gods' world, with Anthea's help. However, when they reach the door, Hespera walks through with the apple, and the Wizard suggests stealing it as it can destroy his world. The family reveals themselves as superheroes to their parents and fights Kalypso and her dragon, who chase them for the apple, causing each member to lose their powers. The family stops at a parking lot to view the chaos, and Billy asks the Wizard to take back his powers, knowing it might be a suicide mission.

Billy turns into Shazam to stop Kalypso, and the family helps him. They find out that the creature's weakness is unicorns, so Darla befriends a unicorn, allowing each of them to ride one. Shazam persuades Hespera to help him stop her sister, and they destroy her and her dragon by breaking the staff, though Billy is mortally wounded in turn. But he survives, thanks to an intervention by Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman!

Mid-credits scene

In the first after-credits scene, we see Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt (both of whom we have seen in the Peacemaker series) in what looks like a jungle. They discuss that they are here to talk to a superhero who is quite immature. They eventually encounter him while he is shooting glass bottles with lightning bolts. Gulp! They eventually approach him and begin by saying they are offering him a membership of "Justice..." but before they can finish, Billy says he agrees assuming it is Justice League. But they clarify they meant Justice Society of America. Shazam is confused, wondering, rightly, why there are two teams with 'Justice' in their name. He asks it to be renamed, eventually settling on The Avengers League.

Post-credits scene

Sivana was the main antagonist in the 2019 original Shazam! Real name Thaddeus Sivana, he was a brilliant scientist who was obsessed with finding a way to enter the mystical realm known as the Rock of Eternity since he was a child. During a visit to the Rock of Eternity, Sivana is rejected by the ancient wizard Shazam, who deems him unworthy of the power that he possesses. This rejection drives Sivana to become consumed with the desire to obtain Shazam's power at any cost.

Throughout the film, Sivana battled against the film's protagonist, a teenage boy named Billy Batson who becomes the superhero Shazam. Ultimately, Shazam and his foster siblings worked together to stop him.

But he was not killed. And now he is back in the post-credits scene of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and is visited by Mister Mind, who despite his appearance is one of Shazam's greatest enemies. He is a small, worm-like creature from the planet Venus who possesses incredible intelligence and the ability to speak telepathically. Despite his small size, Mr. Mind is a formidable foe, often using his intellect and cunning to outsmart his enemies.

In the comics, Mr. Mind is the leader of a group known as the Monster Society of Evil, a group of supervillains who have banded together to defeat Captain Marvel and take over the world. The Monster Society of Evil is made up of various villains from the DC universe, including Doctor Sivana and Black Adam.

