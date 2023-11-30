Shane MacGowan, the Fairytale of New York singer, dies at 65

Famous Irish musician Shane MacGowan is no more. Shane, who formed the band The Pogues, has died. He was 65. The singer has given hits like 1987's ''Fairytale of New York'' and ''A Pair of Brown Eyes''. As per the reports, he has not been well for a long time, and recently, he was diagnosed with encephalitis. He has been battling with various health issues throughout the past few years. The singer died in the early hours of Thursday (Nov 30). His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, announced his death. The statement reads: ''Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life.''

She added: ‘I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.’



Born to Irish parents, MacGowen has been known for the unique fusion of traditional Irish music with punk energy. He first founded the punk band The Nipple Erector. However, he became known as the frontman of The Pogues.

One of his chart-buster songs was “Fairytale of New York,” a duet between Kirsty MacColl and MacGowan. The song remains one of the most loved UK Christmas songs. In his career through decades, he has collaborated with famous artists, including the late singer Sinéad O'Connor, Ronnie Drew, and Kirsty MacColl, among others.



Apart from his musical life, Shane has been very vocal about his alcohol and drug addiction. The singer once revealed that he was only 5 when his family gave him Guinness, a type of Irish drink.



He once revealed: "I was smoking and drinking and gambling before I could talk." He would go to the pub with his dad at a young age, and was kicked out of public school after six months for a drug-related incident.