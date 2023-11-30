Sebastian Stan to play young Donald Trump in new film

Sebastian Stan, actor best known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to portray a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi. The movie, currently in principal photography, boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. The story revolves around Trump's journey as he establishes his real estate empire in the bustling streets of New York City during the 1970s and '80s.

Filmmaker Ali Abbasi, known for Holy Spider, is at the helm of The Apprentice, working from a script penned by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman is acclaimed for his biography on Fox News founder Roger Ailes titled The Loudest Voice in the Room, which inspired the 2019 miniseries The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe.

The Apprentice is poised to be a mentor-protégé tale, delving into the origins of what would become an American dynasty. The film aims to tackle significant themes such as power, corruption, and deception, offering a unique perspective on the formative years of one of the most influential figures in contemporary American history.