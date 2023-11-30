Family Switch review: A forgettable fiasco that makes you wish you had amnesia

Netflix's Family Switch is a film so astoundingly underwhelming that even the most forgiving viewer might contemplate the existential choices that led them to press play. Directed by McG, a name that (if we are being honest with ourselves) doesn't exactly evoke confidence, this family comedy ventures into the tired territory of body-switching, with a dash of astrological mysticism. It's the kind of concoction that leaves you wondering if Hollywood has run out of original ideas or if this is some elaborate prank played on unsuspecting audiences.

The story revolves around the Walkers, a stereotypically suburban family whose struggles could be mistaken for a sitcom pilot. Jess (Jennifer Garner) is the ambitious architect on the verge of professional triumph, while Bill (Ed Helms) is the token quirky dad — a former rock musician now turned high school band teacher. Sprinkle in a gifted soccer player, a prodigious STEM enthusiast, and a supporting cast with all the depth of a puddle, and you have the recipe for a cinematic soufflé that never quite rises.

The film's central premise — a family waking up in each other's bodies on the most important day of their lives — unfolds with the grace of a toddler stumbling through their first steps. McG's direction seems more like an exercise in going through the motions than a genuine attempt to breathe life into the worn-out body-switching trope. The comedic elements, particularly Ed Helms' attempts at physical humour, land with all the subtlety of a falling anvil, leaving viewers cringing more than laughing.

As the Walkers navigate the challenges of each other's lives, the script by Adam Sztykiel and Victoria Strouse struggles to infuse the characters with any semblance of depth. The younger leads, portrayed by Emma Myers and Brady Noon, manage to mimic their adult counterparts with eerie accuracy, but this achievement is overshadowed by the fact that the characters lack substance to begin with. It's like watching a puppet show where the strings are more interesting than the puppets.

The film's feeble attempts at emotional resonance fall flat, drowned out by a cacophony of clichés. Jess regrets not pursuing her athletic dreams, and Bill supposedly gave up a shot at rock stardom for the sake of family life. However, these revelations are delivered with all the finesse of a sledgehammer, robbing them of any genuine impact. It's emotional manipulation without the emotional connection.

Family Switch is a forgettable film. Whatever humour there is seems forced, the characters are paper-thin, and the emotional beats are as subtle as a neon sign. If you are seeking a film to serve as background noise during holiday festivities — one that won't linger in your memory or provoke any meaningful discussion — then Family Switch might just fit the bill. Consider it the cinematic equivalent of a lukewarm cup of cocoa — momentarily comforting but ultimately forgettable. Cheers to a year of lackluster cinema, and here's hoping for a more inspired selection on your next family movie night.