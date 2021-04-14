Serena Williams strikes first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios

Tennis icon Serena Williams has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She will soon be fronting an untitled docuseries that is already in the works.

Serena Williams will be seen collaborating with Amazon Studios to create scripted and unscripted television projects. These will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

As far as we know, the docuseries will follow Serena Williams’ professional and personal life. The untitled series comes from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios.

On the first-look deal, Serena Williams said, “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

In 2018, the tennis star was seen in HBO’s docuseries 'Being Serena'.

