Selena Gomez returns with 'Selena + Chef' season 3: Watch trailer here

Pop star Selena Gomez is back on TV with her hit HBO Max cooking series, ‘Selena + Chef’ season 3. The trailer was released today as she tries her hands at cooking, yet again.

Teasing the trailer, Selena Gomez tweeted, “Sooo Season 3 means I’m basically a cooking pro right?”

In season 3, a blonde Selena Gomez will be seen teaming up with celebrities like Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe. The new season will return on October 28 as she learns and shows how to make COVID-safe group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and more special occasions.

In the trailer, Selena said, “I have learned so much about cooking the past two seasons, but I’m realizing I’ve only scratched the surface. So, I’m continuing my lessons with the help of my friends.”

Watch the trailer here:

‘Selena + Chef’ season 3 premieres October 28 on HBO Max.