Sean Combs to receive MTV's Global Icon Award at 2023 VMAs

Ahead of this year’s MTV’s 2023 VMAs event, organisers announced that singer and Bad Boy Records founder, Seaan Diddy Combs will be honoured with Global Icon Award. He will also perform at MTV's 2023 VMAs, airing live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 12.



Sean Diddy Combs will perform to an engaging audience on his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. This will mark his first VMAs performance since 2005. Other artists who are set to perform at the event are Doja Cat, Anitta, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini, Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids.



In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also nominated for four other awards this year for his work on Creepin (Remix) and Gotta Move On. His nominations include 2 for Best Collaboration, as well as Best Rap and Best R&B.