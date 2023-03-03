Scream VI marketing campaign causes a stir with mysterious Ghostface sightings! See photos

Paramount is clearly leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming Scream sequel, Scream VI. Days before the release of the film, several mysterious people clad in the Ghostface mask have reportedly been spotted in the United States, allegedly even attracting the attention of law enforcement in the country. Several images of the Ghostface people have surfaced online, leading many to believe this must be a part of the movie's marketing campaign. In one instance, a person in the mask just stood on the curb, stationary, which freaked out the passersby. You can see the images for yourself below.

The people of Sonoma got a bit of a scary surprise on Monday when a person wearing a "Scream" costume stood motionless at the Sonoma Plaza. The first film in the franchise was shot at the Sonoma Community Center, just a block away. VIDEO: https://t.co/p9rtvw1FbQ pic.twitter.com/JMkjDbX6Zt — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 28, 2023

Ghostface has been spotted in several cities across America leading up to the release of Paramount Pictures’ #ScreamVI on March 10. pic.twitter.com/6MsRja0esy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2023

The film will be the sequel to last year's fifth installment in the series, simply titled Scream, and brings back all the major characters from that movie. Oh, and the Ghostface Killer is back too, played by some other character now. The directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick also return. Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox return from earlier movies, while Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori join the franchise with Scream 6. Neve Campbell will not be coming back. You can watch the trailer below.

The movie promises similar slasher thrills and gore, as well as, one hopes, the meta humour this Wes Craven-created franchise is popular for. Things are not looking easy for the survivors of the last Woodsboro massacre by Ghostface.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream IV arrives on March 10, 2023.

