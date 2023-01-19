'Scream IV' trailer promises Ghostface's brutal, gory return in slasher horror film. Watch
'Scream IV' trailer promises similar slasher thrills and gore, as well as, one hopes, the meta humour this Wes Craven-created franchise is popular for.
The first trailer for 'Scream IV' is here. The film will be the sequel to last year's fifth installment in the series, simply titled 'Scream', and brings back all the major characters from that movie. Oh, and the Ghostface Killer is back too, played by some other character now. The directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick also return. Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox return from earlier movies, while Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori join the franchise with 'Scream 6'. Neve Campbell will not be coming back. You can watch the trailer below.
The trailer promises similar slasher thrills and gore, as well as, one hopes, the meta humour this Wes Craven-created franchise is popular for. Things are not looking easy for the survivors of the last Woodsboro massacre by Ghostface.
The official synopsis of the film reads, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."
'Scream IV' arrives on March 10, 2023.