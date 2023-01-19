'Scream IV' trailer promises Ghostface's brutal, gory return in slasher horror film. Watch

The first trailer for 'Scream IV' is here. The film will be the sequel to last year's fifth installment in the series, simply titled 'Scream', and brings back all the major characters from that movie. Oh, and the Ghostface Killer is back too, played by some other character now. The directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick also return. Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox return from earlier movies, while Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori join the franchise with 'Scream 6'. Neve Campbell will not be coming back. You can watch the trailer below.