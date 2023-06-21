Ryan Murphy leaving Netflix for Disney, to reunite with Dana Walden

Ryan Murphy seems to be coiling back to his old haven, Disney Entertainment as reports confirm that he has reunited with Dana Walden under a new overall deal with Disney, after footing Netflix. To everyone’s surprise (or not), Ryan is back with Disney after several negotiations. He had left Disney for Netflix after he grabbed a rich deal with the streamer that was valued at the time between $250 million-$300 million.

This move comes five years after Ryan Murphy left 20th Century Fox TV for Netflix. That deal came right before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and Walden, who at the time was Fox Television Group chairman-CEO. Walden is now co-chairman of Disney Entertainment.

Neither Ryan nor Disney has corroborated this news and how this deal materialised. This move comes at a time when the entire Hollywood fraternity is facing the heat because of the ongoing writers’ strike

Netflix and Ryan Murphy had a good thing going for them these years with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher becoming massive hits for the streamer. Dahmer ranked as the third most popular English language TV season of all time on Netflix.

